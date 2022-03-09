Is Vinicius now the best star in Brazil after Neymar?

Real Madrid vs PSG. Benzema, Madrich, Vinicius vs. Messi, Neymar, Mbappe. The second installment of this duo of the last 16 of the Champions League is coming with the possibility of a fight that will bring water to the pocket. In the second leg at Real time at 2 pm Bangladesh time, the light is mainly on Killian Mbappe. Not only did PSG win 1-0 with his goal in the first leg, but also because of the ‘well-known secret’ rumors that he would join Real next season after his contract at PSG. But will this match shape the future of the Brazilian team? The BBC’s analysis is presented to the readers of Prothom Alo –

Upon hearing the news, Leonardo, the sports director of Paris Saint-Germain, picked up the phone. Called Neymar. In an interview aired on German media DAZN last October, the PSG star, who is valued at 222 million euros, said that this year’s World Cup was going to be his last, and Leonardo, like everyone else, was surprised. What did Neymar show the reason? He is not sure how long he will have the mental strength to adapt to the demands of football.

A few months ago, Neymar and PSG extended the contract until 2025. Leonardo had to know the real thing from the original source. I wanted to know what his compatriot superstar really meant by this! People close to Neymar quickly rushed to reduce Leonardo’s concerns. They allege that DAZNE misinterpreted Neymar’s words.