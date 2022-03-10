It is not possible to stop oil and gas imports from Russia: Dutch PM

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte has said that it is not possible to completely stop the import of oil and gas from Russia to EU countries.

He made the remarks at a joint news conference with French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Wednesday over the Ukraine issue. News Reuters.

The Dutch prime minister said that in light of Russia’s dependence on oil and gas, we need to first discuss our weaknesses. I am not in favor of cutting off Russia’s oil and gas supplies right now. This is not possible because we need these and it is an ‘uncomfortable truth’.

The United States has imposed a total embargo on Russia’s oil, gas and coal imports after Ukraine called for more sanctions against Russia over its attack. The United Kingdom will phase out oil imports from Russia by the end of the year. The European Union has also announced a two-thirds reduction in gas imports from Russia. The United Kingdom has said it will look into Russia’s alternative sources of oil.

Russia is the third largest oil producer in the world. Only the United States and Saudi Arabia are above them. 5 million barrels of crude oil are exported every day, more than half of which goes to Europe. Russia accounts for 6 percent of the UK’s oil demand.