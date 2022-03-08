‘It’s a shame not to get Shakib’s team in IPL’

Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmood Sujan said, “I also hoped that Shakib would be sold at a good price in the IPL.”

“I am surprised that Shakib did not get a team in the IPL,” he told the media on Tuesday. Not only Shakib, it is a shame for our country that we call him the best all-rounder but he will not be able to play in IPL. Maybe he’s upset. Maybe then his form will fall. Maybe.

Mostafizur Rahman is the only Bangladeshi to get a chance in the upcoming 15th edition of IPL. He has been picked by Delhi Capital for a base price of Rs 2 crore. But even though Shakib’s name was mentioned twice in the two-day auction, no franchise showed interest in taking him, which is why Shakib remained unsold.

Shakib suddenly went on a tour of Dubai on Sunday. “I don’t think it’s possible for me to play international cricket at the moment (in South Africa),” he told reporters.

Regarding Shakib’s remarks, national team director Sujan said, “If you (Shakib-Tamim) want to take a break, take a full break, no one is stopping you.” The board president also said the same. I said loudly, he said softly. Last call is of course BCB.

He further said that they are products of BCB. BCB is not their product. They are for BCB. They may be the main stakeholders but a lot has been invested behind them. No one is talking about Bangladesh cricket.