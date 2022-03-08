News

‘It’s a shame not to get Shakib’s team in IPL’

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 24 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmood Sujan said, “I also hoped that Shakib would be sold at a good price in the IPL.”

“I am surprised that Shakib did not get a team in the IPL,” he told the media on Tuesday. Not only Shakib, it is a shame for our country that we call him the best all-rounder but he will not be able to play in IPL. Maybe he’s upset. Maybe then his form will fall. Maybe.

Mostafizur Rahman is the only Bangladeshi to get a chance in the upcoming 15th edition of IPL. He has been picked by Delhi Capital for a base price of Rs 2 crore. But even though Shakib’s name was mentioned twice in the two-day auction, no franchise showed interest in taking him, which is why Shakib remained unsold.

Shakib suddenly went on a tour of Dubai on Sunday. “I don’t think it’s possible for me to play international cricket at the moment (in South Africa),” he told reporters.

Regarding Shakib’s remarks, national team director Sujan said, “If you (Shakib-Tamim) want to take a break, take a full break, no one is stopping you.” The board president also said the same. I said loudly, he said softly. Last call is of course BCB.

He further said that they are products of BCB. BCB is not their product. They are for BCB. They may be the main stakeholders but a lot has been invested behind them. No one is talking about Bangladesh cricket.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 24 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of More Ukrainians escape across borders in chilly temperatures

More Ukrainians escape across borders in chilly temperatures

46 mins ago
Photo of How is Israeli President Herzog’s visit to Turkey seen in the world press?

How is Israeli President Herzog’s visit to Turkey seen in the world press?

2 hours ago
Photo of The woman, who had intercourse with her husband while pregnant, learned the shocking truth when she went to the doctor for a checkup.

The woman, who had intercourse with her husband while pregnant, learned the shocking truth when she went to the doctor for a checkup.

2 hours ago
Photo of The event that made Müge Anlı say to give up! The woman who left her children and husband fled to her son-in-law

The event that made Müge Anlı say to give up! The woman who left her children and husband fled to her son-in-law

2 hours ago
Back to top button