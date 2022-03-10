World

It’s the result of their own miscalculations: Putin

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 7 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the West for the rise in fuel prices, saying it was the result of their own miscalculations. We are not to blame. He made the remarks in a statement broadcast on Russian television on Thursday, the BBC reported.He added that Russia was fulfilling its obligations to supply energy and that Moscow was not responsible for the increase in prices.

Pointing to Western sanctions at the time, Putin said various countries had taken “unfriendly steps” against Moscow and its economy.

He added that this may have caused some problems. However, Putin said he had no doubts about resolving the issue.

“People should understand that there is a problem that we cannot solve,” he said.

At this point, he pointed a finger at the Western world, saying that they (Western world) people should be told to tighten their belts and wear warm clothes. He blamed the ban for the “bad situation” and said “the whole thing looks strange

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 7 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Military operation in Ukraine. Online

Military operation in Ukraine. Online

2 hours ago
Photo of Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

2 hours ago
Photo of Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

3 hours ago
Photo of Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

3 hours ago
Back to top button