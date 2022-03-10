It’s the result of their own miscalculations: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the West for the rise in fuel prices, saying it was the result of their own miscalculations. We are not to blame. He made the remarks in a statement broadcast on Russian television on Thursday, the BBC reported.He added that Russia was fulfilling its obligations to supply energy and that Moscow was not responsible for the increase in prices.

Pointing to Western sanctions at the time, Putin said various countries had taken “unfriendly steps” against Moscow and its economy.

He added that this may have caused some problems. However, Putin said he had no doubts about resolving the issue.

“People should understand that there is a problem that we cannot solve,” he said.

At this point, he pointed a finger at the Western world, saying that they (Western world) people should be told to tighten their belts and wear warm clothes. He blamed the ban for the “bad situation” and said “the whole thing looks strange