Jalal Yunus on Shakib issue: We should take a decision

The game of cricket is no longer an addiction for Shakib Al Hasan. This is one of his many professions. Everyone knows that. Shakib’s reluctance towards international cricket seems to be increasing day by day. Especially do not want to go abroad to play for the team. Didn’t go to New Zealand last January. Now you do not want to go to South Africa tour!

Apart from this, the rate of Shakib taking leave is increasing due to various reasons. Occasionally the two play a series, then the holidays again. The BCB wants to come to a decision about this. Because, the decision does not actually cause problems in the formation of the team. It was seen that if there was no Shakib, his replacement would play one, and when he (Shakib) returns in the next series, that player has to be dropped. The board wants to solve this problem.

Speaking to media on Tuesday (March 6), Jalal Yunus, chairman of the BCB’s cricket operations committee, said: “We have to make a decision. Yes or no, so we can plan. If one does not play but has to keep options. For example, if you don’t play the game, take an alternative team. It looks like he’s doing well. He has to be removed when you return. ‘

Shakib does not want to play in all formats now. However, the world’s best all-rounder had earlier said that he would play in all formats when signing the central contract. Regarding this, Jalal Yunus said, ‘We made the central agreement by talking to Shakib. He said he would play in all formats. But now he is moving away from there. This causes problems for new players and coaches and selectors with them.