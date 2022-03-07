James will sing in Las Vegas

Popular Bangladeshi musician Nagar Baul James is going to Las Vegas, one of the entertainment cities of the world.

James will be present, will take part in the concert.

James’s spokesperson Rubaiyat Tagore Robin confirmed the matter, according to a report in the online media Bangla Tribune.

The Bengalis of West Bengal, India established the Cultural Association of Bengal (CAB) in the United States 52 years ago. Shakib Khan, the top hero of Dhaka cinema, has already signed up as the goodwill ambassador of this year’s conference.

Milon Aon, the convener of this year’s Bengal Conference, said that a bunch of Bollywood, Dhaliwood and Tollywood stars will be present at the event. There will be special arrangements for all the branches of Bengali music.