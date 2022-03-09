Jumbo overwhelms the Paris-Nice time trial with another triplet: Van Aert victory and leadership

Wout van Aert has won the individual time trial of the Paris-Nice 2022, of just over 13 km, and has placed himself as the new leader of the race after a new exhibition of his Jumbo team, which has made another triplet in this fourth stage.

The exceptional Belgian cyclist was the fastest in the specialty against the clock with a time of 16:20. The Slovenian Primoz Roglic was two seconds behind and the Australian Rohan Dennis six .

In this way, the Dutch team has once again taken the podium of the day, as in the first stage; and in the general classification Jumbo retains the first three positions .

The time trial was exactly 13.4 kilometers between Domérat and Montluçon – right in the center of the hexagon in which continental France is outlined – and had two slopes, one in the second kilometer and a harder one in the last 700 meters , at almost 9% average gradient.

It was therefore necessary to save energy for that arrival at the height of Buffon Street , scoring third category for the mountain prize.

One of the first to start this Wednesday was Rohan Dennis, this year in the ranks of Jumbo. The two-time world champion of the specialty set the best time during almost the entire development of the stage.

Then the best of the general classification began to come out, among which Simon Yates (BikeExchange) stood out, who had the best time at the intermediate point next to the Sault pond, in the Cher valley, already in the vicinity of the Massif Central , but it fizzled out a bit at the end. He finished fifth at 11 seconds, behind another specialist like Stefan Kung (Groupama).