Just mancoding? The other rules of cricket are not the same as before

16 hours ago


The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the governing body of cricket, has recognized Mancading as a fair play out. A meeting of the MCC held last week decided on a number of issues besides recognizing Mankading. Some things are changing in cricket. These changes will become law from October 1.

The new rules include changing the edges of two batsmen during a catch-out. Apart from this, during Corona Atimari, there was a ban on spitting cricket and brightening the ball. This time MCC has banned it permanently.

If two batsmen had changed sides during the catch-out for so many days, the batsman who would have been on the field instead of being caught out during the change of edge would have gone and stood on the non-striking edge. From now on, after changing the edge according to the new rules, the new batsman will go to the crease and take strike. If the batsman is caught out at the end of the over, the new batsman will start his innings from the non-striking edge.

