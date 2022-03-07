‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ is coming with a lot of surprises in double budget

Pan-India movie ‘KGF’ was released in 2016. Simultaneously, the movie ‘Zero’ starring Shah Rukh Khan was released. At first no one thought that ‘KGF’ would be such a big success. And in front of Shah Rukh Khan’s picture, there was a big question mark about how long ‘KGF’ can last at the box office. But this movie starring Kannada superstar Yash turned everything upside down overnight. And ‘KGF’ created a new history in the world of Indian cinema. It is heard that ‘KGF 2’ is going to come in a bigger format this time.

Cinema lovers have been waiting for the second season of ‘KGF’ since its release. After this film, Matamati in the alleys of Bollywood with Yash. ‘KGF 2’ is going to release in April this year.

Cinema lovers are overjoyed to know that. But now everyone is looking forward to the new key ‘KGF2’. Yash himself has revealed something about this. The rest of the shooting took place after the release of the first film.

“Ever since KGF One became a blockbuster, a heavy burden of expectation has been on my shoulders somewhere,” he said. As a result, my responsibilities have increased. However, the screenplay has nothing to do with it. After the success of the first episode we thought on a larger scale. But “KGF 2” is about to come in a bigger form than we thought. The main story of the film is the same. We have tried our best to give another dimension to the second episode of this film. ‘

It is learned that politics has been added to the story of ‘KGF II’. In the film, superstar Yash will face Sanjay Dutt. The budget of ‘KGF’ was about 60 crores. ‘KGF’ earned about Rs 250 crore from the box office.

Pan-India star Yash said, “Viewers will see a lot more insanity and new styles in” KGF2 “. The audience is going to witness an emotional journey. This picture will give your eyes, ears and mind a strange peace. “KGF 2” is going to be a film that will captivate the viewers from all sides. I am sure that the viewers will forget all the worries of the real world and live in the world of “KGF”. Southern actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has seen the preview of ‘KGF Two’. And on social media, he praised the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran has hinted in his post that this picture of Yash is going to break many records in the coming days in terms of business.

The trailer of ‘KGF 2’ released on March 26 at 7:40 pm. The movie is going to come to the theaters on April 14. Directed by Prashant Neel, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Ravina Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and many more. In ‘KGF 2’, Sanjay Dutt is casting in the role of ‘Adhira’. The film will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.