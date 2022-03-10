World

Kamala Harris arrives in Poland amid controversy

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 7 hours ago
0 1 minute read

US Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Poland amid disagreements over sending warplanes to Ukraine. The visit could lead to direct talks with Polish leaders on sending warplanes to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to the United States to supply warplanes to Poland to counter the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Polish government also agreed. But Poland and the United States, two NATO allies, are embroiled in controversy over the issue.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in the Polish capital, Warsaw, on Wednesday. He will also travel to Romania for a three-day visit. It is believed that the message of tangling can be found in his visit.

The United States fears that the supply of warplanes to Ukraine could trigger a direct NATO war with Russia. According to the US Department of Defense, there is a high-risk crisis.

Ahead of Kamala Harris’s visit, a senior U.S. administration official said the vice president’s visit to Poland would discuss sending “warplanes.” He declined to comment on how the talks would go.

