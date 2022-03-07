Entertainment

Kangana praises ‘Gangubai’

Kangana Ranaut had predicted that Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawari’ would stumble at the box office, but the opposite happened. And Kangana’s words changed.

Kangana congratulated Gangubai Kathiawari by sharing the story on Instagram on Saturday.

He wrote that he never expected the ‘movie mafia’ to help the theaters that were on their own.

“Great! I never expected the movie mafia to be inspired and do something good. If they do, we will be grateful we hope for the best. ”

According to Indian media, this ‘movie mafia’ is actually filmmaker Karan Johar, against whom the actress has been alleging nepotism for a long time.
Alia has been floating in praise since the release of ‘Gangubai’ on February 25.

A few days before her release, Kangana had stabbed Alia and called her ‘stupid beauty’. He also said that the biggest flaw of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie was taking Alia for the lead role.

After the release, Kangana sees the good business of ‘Gangubai’ as the rise of Bollywood after the epidemic.

Recently, Kangana mentioned in her post the huge success of the southern Tamil film ‘Bhalimai’ and the Telugu film ‘Bhimla Nayak’.

