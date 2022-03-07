Kangana scoffs at Deepika’s movie as ‘garbage’

Kangana Ranaut mocks newly released Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraiya’ movie as ‘rubbish’; He also satirized the physical performance of the movie.

Producer Shakun Batra’s movie has been under discussion since its release on OTT platform Amazon Prime last Friday; According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the story of the relationship and the tension of the relationship has been brought up in this period.

Kangana shared Manoj Kumar and Mala Sinha’s popular song ‘Chand Si Mehbuba Meri’ on Instagram Story on Saturday night; The actress has tried to give a prescription for what the movie should look like there.

Referring to songs and movies, he wrote, ‘I am also of this generation but I am united with this kind of romance and I also realize them. Please do not sell rubbish in the name of Millennial and New Age or Urban movies.

“Bad movies are always bad, even if they show body or pornography, no one can save them from ruin. It’s a very basic issue, not one of them. ”

The news of Kangana’s affair with Deepika is quite old; Kangana also criticized the propaganda about Deepika’s mental health.

Kangana lost her temper after hearing a journalist’s question about Deepika in ‘Lock Up’ show.