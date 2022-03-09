Kareena’s bold message on Women’s Day

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan inspires girls in many ways. Especially when it comes to fitness, he conveys some positive message. Bollywood’s Bebo posted an inspirational post on social media on the occasion of International Women’s Day. His post has spread rapidly in the net world.

Today, International Women’s Day is being celebrated all over the world. Kareena has made a special post around this special day. In this post, she writes something that will give courage to thousands of women. Kareena posted some pictures of him on her Instagram account and wrote, From Size Zero to Size Sixteen — I have enjoyed and enjoyed every phase of my life. I gained 25 kg during pregnancy.

But I did not let it affect my work. I still remember having a photoshoot when I was eight months pregnant. I had a lot of fun. I then performed ‘Baby Bump’. At that time I was confident with my skin and ‘baby bump’. To the girls who are reading this post, I would like to say – this is your life, so your decision will be important, it will last forever. ‘