World
Kiev explodes again, siren sounds
According to the report, journalists in and around Kiev are reporting a series of explosions. Meanwhile, the air raid sirens sounded again across the city.
Aircraft sirens are sounding across at least four Ukrainian cities. Sirens can be heard in these cities of the country from Wednesday morning. In addition to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, sirens have been sounded in Chernihiv, Lubni, Poltava and Vasilkiv. Siren sounding means signaling potential danger from air strikes. And residents are warned to take shelter in bunkers. However, many Ukrainians have already taken refuge in bunkers.