Kiev explodes again, siren sounds

War is raging between Ukraine and Russia. The West has imposed sanctions on Russia in protest of the attack. Russia has said in a statement that it has stopped firing several times. The reason for this is to give ordinary people a chance to get out or to leave the city. Today is the 14th day of the war. A report released by the BBC on Friday states that the epicenter was reported below the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

According to the report, journalists in and around Kiev are reporting a series of explosions. Meanwhile, the air raid sirens sounded again across the city.

Aircraft sirens are sounding across at least four Ukrainian cities. Sirens can be heard in these cities of the country from Wednesday morning. In addition to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, sirens have been sounded in Chernihiv, Lubni, Poltava and Vasilkiv. Siren sounding means signaling potential danger from air strikes. And residents are warned to take shelter in bunkers. However, many Ukrainians have already taken refuge in bunkers.