Kylie Jenner is the first woman in the 300M club on Instagram

The youngest billionaire Kylie Jenner picked up another feather in her crown.

The follower of this American reality show star is now the most followed among women on Instagram.

The 24-year-old Kylie now has more than 300 million followers on this social media platform for video and photo sharing.

And with this achievement, he has surpassed pop star Ariana Grande.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is now in front of Kylie Jenner on Instagram. The number of his followers is 36 crores.

Kylie joined the 300 million club on Instagram at a time when her activity on the platform was relatively low.

The star, who is expecting her second child, has been less active on Instagram for the past few months. After posting a picture of her mother last Christmas, she made two posts, both about her pregnancy.