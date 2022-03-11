World

Kyrgyz and Tajik troops exchange fire on disputed border

11 hours ago
3 Less than a minute

Border guards from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan exchanged fire on the disputed border. Kyrgyzstan’s border guards said on Thursday that the two countries had held talks aimed at easing tensions. News AFP.

The Kyrgyz border guards said in a statement that the latest incident took place after Tajik border guards advanced into a disputed area on the border between the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan and the Sugad region of Tajikistan.
It added that the army had withdrawn from the scene of the clash after a telephone conversation between representatives of the two border forces. Tajikistan did not immediately comment on the incident.

