Labuschagne also got stuck in the nineties after Khawaja

Marnus Labuschagne matched himself in the batting paradise of Rawalpindi. Australia’s top order batsman was on the way to hitting a century with great batting. But in the end he could not keep his feet in the desired three figures. After Usman Khawaja, the number one batsman in the Test rankings also returned to the nineties.

Australia were 449 for eight at the end of the fourth day of the historic Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan. They are still 26 runs behind the hosts who scored 48 runs in the first innings.

Khawaja returned for 98 runs the day before after playing for the first time in his homeland. Labuschagne seemed to follow him on Monday. He was out for 90 runs. This is the second time in his Test career that he has returned home in the nineties. 7 runs came from the bat of Steven Smith.

Overnight rain has affected this day. The first session of the day was ruined due to wet field. The day’s play ends a little ahead of schedule due to lack of light.

The first innings of the two teams did not end in four days of the match. The first Test of the series is going to be a draw unless something incredible happens.

Labuschagne and Smith, the two unbeaten batsmen of the previous day, were going well with 281 runs for 2 wickets. Their pair hit 164 balls.

Shahin Shah Afridi stopped Labuschagne starting the day with 69 runs. Labuschagne was caught on the slip by driving the left-arm pacer off full stump outside the off stump. He returned with 12 fours and 90s.

Smith survived for a short while in the next over. Travis, who hit two fours in a row to Afridi, was caught behind Numan Ali’s spin. Then came the pairing of Smith and Cameron Green.

The pair of 6 runs broke. Smith could not go far with five off 112 balls. Left-arm spinner Numan caught the ball behind the wicket. Nasim Shah shuffled Alex Carey’s stumps.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are on the wicket. Starc is playing with 12 runs, captain Cummins with 4 unbeaten runs.