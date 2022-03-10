Lady Gaga is forgetting to ignore!

Lady Gaga won Best Actress (Drama) at the Golden Globe Awards for her role as Patritzia Rezjani in British film director Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’. But this time he did not get a place in the Oscar nomination list. But the 35-year-old American singer-actress is forgetting that neglect!

Lady Gaga’s name is on the list of winners of the Academy Awards. She was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress in 2019 for her role in ‘A Star Is Born’. She won the Oscar for Best Original Song for her song ‘Shallow’.

Lady Gaga, along with American actors Rami Malek, Kevin Costner, Chris Rock, John Leguizemo, actress Uma Thurman, Joey Kravits, Rosie Perez, and costume designer Ruth E. Carter, British actress Lily James and Canadian actor of Chinese descent Simu Liu.

According to the tradition, the previous Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress will return to the Oscars to present their awards. The list includes British actors Sir Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluia, American actress Frances McDermott and South Korean actress Ya-Jang Un.

Oscar producer Will Packer said: ‘Movies inspire us, entertain us and bring us together around the world. This is the theme of this year’s event.

American actress Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the 94th Oscar.