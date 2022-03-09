News

Laporta finds a destination for the replacement of Frenkie de Jong and Gavi

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 16 hours ago
0 Less than a minute

The case of Riqui Puig is extremely peculiar since, despite the fact that the Blaugrana fans placed high hopes on the La Masía youth squad for the entity’s future, especially because he made the leap to the first team at a very young age, generating very high expectations, his performance during these last campaigns has not been as expected and, given that the midfield has several top-level players at Can Barça , his departure next summer has no turning back, and with a well-clarified destination : Wolverhampton.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 16 hours ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of The person who took the pig’s heart is no more

The person who took the pig’s heart is no more

7 hours ago
Photo of Mbappe-Messi bids farewell to Benzema in the 18th minute

Mbappe-Messi bids farewell to Benzema in the 18th minute

12 hours ago
Photo of Blaming the war on the United States does not help anyone

Blaming the war on the United States does not help anyone

13 hours ago
Photo of For example, ancient man Wout van Aert cycled to yellow in Paris-Nice: walking on the pedals for more than 200 meters on a rock piece towards the finish

For example, ancient man Wout van Aert cycled to yellow in Paris-Nice: walking on the pedals for more than 200 meters on a rock piece towards the finish

13 hours ago
Back to top button