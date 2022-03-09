Laporta finds a destination for the replacement of Frenkie de Jong and Gavi

The case of Riqui Puig is extremely peculiar since, despite the fact that the Blaugrana fans placed high hopes on the La Masía youth squad for the entity’s future, especially because he made the leap to the first team at a very young age, generating very high expectations, his performance during these last campaigns has not been as expected and, given that the midfield has several top-level players at Can Barça , his departure next summer has no turning back, and with a well-clarified destination : Wolverhampton.