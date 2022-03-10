Last minute: Biden accused Putin! ‘Much more devastating’

As Russia’s attacks on Ukraine continue, consumer prices continue to rise in Europe and the USA. US President Joe Biden made a written statement after the inflation in the USA showed the biggest increase since 1982 with 7.9 percent annually. “Today’s inflation report shows that Americans’ budgets are shrinking due to price increases and families are starting to feel the effects of Putin’s price hike,” Biden said in a statement. The biggest contribution to inflation this month was the increase in gas and energy prices as the markets reacted to Putin’s aggressive actions. .

Stating that the sanctions imposed on Russia due to its attack on Ukraine increased the costs, Biden said, “However, the Americans should know that the costs we put on Putin and his supporters are much more devastating than our costs.”