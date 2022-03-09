Last Minute | Latest developments in the Ukraine – Russia war… The maternity hospital was hit! There are children under the rubble

On the 14th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, news of conflict continues to come from the region. A Polish plan to provide air power to Ukraine was vetoed by Washington. Zelenski reiterated his call to the western world and underlined that they needed these planes. Russia, on the other hand, declared that the purpose of the ‘operation’ was not the government in Kiev. Ukraine has called for an emergency ceasefire to supply electricity to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Ukrainian Foreign Minister