Let the viewer see only his picture on Eid, that is what Ananta wants!

Actor-producer Ananta Jalil wants to release his much awaited film ‘Din-The Day’ next Eid-ul-Adha. He wants the film to be released in all the cinemas of the country alone. That is why he will also speak in the producer committee.

Ananta expressed this wish at a song release ceremony of the movie “Din: The Day” at a restaurant in Dhaka on Thursday (March 3). The online media Bangla Tribune has stated this in a report.

Ananta Jalil said, “Once a few hundred pictures would be released. But now there are 40-50 halls. I do not know what the producer association will do! I will go to the producer committee once and discuss with them. So that I can release my picture well. In fact, there is no chance to share two or three pictures.

Producer leader Khorshed Alam Khasru, who was sitting next to him, nodded in agreement.

Khorshed Alam Khasru said, “I don’t think anyone else will release a film with a big budget like ‘Din-The Day’. However, the issue of releasing the film on Eid is open. Anyone can pay. But you have to think about how much it will cost to be released with such a large range of pictures. ”

“Day – The Day” is a joint production of Bangladesh and Iran. As usual, the heroine in this movie is Barsha. It is directed by Iranian producer Murtaza Atash Zamzam.

Apart from Bangladesh, the movie has been shot in Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan.

The co-produced film also stars Ananta’s Friend Sumon Farooq, Khal actor Misha Saudagar and many others. It also includes the first Qatari stars from several countries, including Iran and Lebanon. Apart from Bengali, the film will also be released in Persian, Arabic and English.