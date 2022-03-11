Letters from psychologists from 20 countries to change Putin’s mind

The letter was co-authored by Ralph van Dick, a social psychologist at the University of Frankfurt, and Ulrich Vagner of the University of Marburg. About 40 psychologists from around the world signed the letter, including the United States, Poland, South Africa, India and Pakistan, the DPA news agency reported. Presenting scientific theories, they explained to Putin the nature of the war against Ukraine and its effects on individual and social life.

They warn that this war will not only cause physical damage but also ‘isolation’ He said the people of the two countries were suffering from ‘ethnic segregation’ due to the war. On the other hand, due to the economic crisis, there is a growing ‘feeling of deprivation’ among them which may be the main reason for the people’s resistance, protests and revolts against the state. They think that it will affect the common people as well as the aristocracy

“Because of the sense of reality, people at some point identify the instigator of war and the person responsible for the suffering, loss and death,” he said, advising Putin. Think again about your decision to go to war, what you, the Russian people, or you personally, will ultimately achieve through this violence. ”

In the letter, psychologists urged Putin to always be generous in his discussions. However, Professor Fon Dick did not rule out the possibility that the letter would reach Putin at all.