Just 23 minutes. Robert Lewandowski made history in this.
Bayern Munich beat Salzburg 6-1 in the last 16 of the Champions League last night. Bayern striker Lewadowski set a great record on the way back to the quarter-finals with a 6-2 victory over the two legs.
The Polish star picked up a hat-trick within 23 minutes of the start of the match. This is the fastest hat-trick in the history of the Champions League since the start of the match.
Lewandowski breaks former Italian striker Marco Simon’s record for hat-trick Simon scored a hat-trick in the first 24 minutes of the 1998 Champions League match against Rosenberg for AC Milan. Leva picked up his hat-trick in just 11 minutes from the first goal.
The Bayern striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 12th minute of the match. After 9 minutes, he scored again from the penalty spot and in the 23rd minute, Salzburg scored the third goal by evading the goalkeeper.
Leva became the third player after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to score at least 10 goals in at least three seasons in the Champions League. Ronaldo has achieved this feat seven times, Messi five times.
Lever scored five hat-tricks in the Champions League. Messi and Ronaldo have scored a hat-trick a maximum of six times in this best club tournament in Europe.
The Bayern star scored 75 goals in the tournament, scoring 756 goals in fewer matches than any other player.