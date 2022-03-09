Lewandowski made history in 23 minutes

The Bayern striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 12th minute of the match. After 9 minutes, he scored again from the penalty spot and in the 23rd minute, Salzburg scored the third goal by evading the goalkeeper.

Leva became the third player after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to score at least 10 goals in at least three seasons in the Champions League. Ronaldo has achieved this feat seven times, Messi five times.

Lever scored five hat-tricks in the Champions League. Messi and Ronaldo have scored a hat-trick a maximum of six times in this best club tournament in Europe.

The Bayern star scored 75 goals in the tournament, scoring 756 goals in fewer matches than any other player.