Life would not be so beautiful without you: Raj for the bride on Women’s Day

In the last week of last month, Parimani posted a picture with Raj on her Facebook page. He wrote in the status with happy emo, ‘Words match ….’ As you can see in the picture, the fairy is standing with her hands on her stomach and smiling face. Raj is hugging him from behind. Shariful Raj gave an emotional status by sharing a new picture on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8. Parimani also replied to his status. The picture has received quite a response on Facebook.

On World Women’s Day, Parimani is busy on the set of Aranya Anwar’s movie ‘Mother’ near Dhaka. Raj has sent a special message on Facebook targeting his wife Parimani. “You have faced a very difficult time and you have dealt with it with courage,” he wrote. Not only this, with the help of laughter you can hide your heartache from me. You are a truly powerful woman. Life would not be so beautiful without you. Happy Women’s Day My Lady. ‘

The fairy also replied to Shariful Raj’s greetings. He wrote, ‘You have honored me a lot. Loved it so much. I am grateful to your heart. You are the fulfillment of my life. ‘ In spite of the fairy’s reply, Raj did not stop to have a little fun. He said to the fairy, ‘You are also a great poet!’

Everyone knows about the pregnancy of the popular heroine of Dhaka film Parimani. She is about three months pregnant. He first met Raj while working on the movie ‘Gunin’. They got married secretly just seven days after that visit. The date was October 18, 2021. Director Gias Uddin Selim was the cause of the marriage of Shariful Raj and his girlfriend. And the lawyer father was Redwan Rony. The four hands are one in the efforts of these two. After marriage, the bride likes to think of husband and wife, not their friends.

In an interview with Prothom Alo, Parimani said, ‘We have never been friends before marriage. We did not become friends. The time was not spent in the same way as the friends. Shariful Raj said, “Now we are spending time like friends.”