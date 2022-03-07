World

Lithuania will not vaccinate Bangladesh for not voting against Russia

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 17 hours ago
3 1 minute read

Lithuania has canceled its decision to vaccinate Bangladesh with the coronavirus after it abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly in condemnation of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. This information was given by the spokeswoman of the Prime Minister of Lithuania Rasa Zakilitein.

Lithuanian National Radio and Television reported the information in a report on Thursday (March 3rd).

According to the report, the Lithuanian government decided to send 4,44,600 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Bangladesh earlier this week.

Out of 193 member states of the UN, 141 voted in favor of the resolution. In addition, five countries voted against and 35 abstained.

Apart from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, China, Vietnam, Iraq, Iran, Cuba and South Africa are among the countries that did not vote in favor of the resolution.

The five countries that voted against the resolution are Belarus, North Korea, Syria, Eritrea and Russia.

On Sunday, he called Bangladesh’s refusal to vote at the UN on the Ukraine issue a “stand for peace.”  He said the proposal for an emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday was not to stop the fighting, but to blame someone. For this reason, Bangladesh abstained from voting.

