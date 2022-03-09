News

Liverpool lost to Inter in the quarter

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 16 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The advantage of away goals in the Champions League has gone up. However, there is a goal gap. Liverpool won the first leg 2-0 at Inter Milan, so the last eight tickets were cut. But Inter Milan paved the way for snatching that ticket.

The two teams equalized in the first half at Anfield. Liverpool dominated. Seeing that there is no other way to win, Serie A champions Inter Milan attacked in the second half. Lautaro Martinez also scored in the 61st minute.

All Reds boss Jurgen Klopp’s forehead was full of worries then. But within two minutes, former Barcelona, ​​Arsenal and Manchester United striker Alex Sanchez was relieved of that thought.

Liverpool regained control of the match. The next time, Sadio could not score even after attacking. They have created some great opportunities. But the goalkeeper, the defenders gave it back. Inter Milan also failed to score.

Liverpool lost 1-0. However, Liverpool, who are second in the points table in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over the two legs, have risen to the last eight of Europe’s best fight.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 16 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of More Ukrainians escape across borders in chilly temperatures

More Ukrainians escape across borders in chilly temperatures

46 mins ago
Photo of How is Israeli President Herzog’s visit to Turkey seen in the world press?

How is Israeli President Herzog’s visit to Turkey seen in the world press?

2 hours ago
Photo of The woman, who had intercourse with her husband while pregnant, learned the shocking truth when she went to the doctor for a checkup.

The woman, who had intercourse with her husband while pregnant, learned the shocking truth when she went to the doctor for a checkup.

2 hours ago
Photo of The event that made Müge Anlı say to give up! The woman who left her children and husband fled to her son-in-law

The event that made Müge Anlı say to give up! The woman who left her children and husband fled to her son-in-law

2 hours ago
Back to top button