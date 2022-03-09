Liverpool lost to Inter in the quarter

The advantage of away goals in the Champions League has gone up. However, there is a goal gap. Liverpool won the first leg 2-0 at Inter Milan, so the last eight tickets were cut. But Inter Milan paved the way for snatching that ticket.

The two teams equalized in the first half at Anfield. Liverpool dominated. Seeing that there is no other way to win, Serie A champions Inter Milan attacked in the second half. Lautaro Martinez also scored in the 61st minute.

All Reds boss Jurgen Klopp’s forehead was full of worries then. But within two minutes, former Barcelona, ​​Arsenal and Manchester United striker Alex Sanchez was relieved of that thought.

Liverpool regained control of the match. The next time, Sadio could not score even after attacking. They have created some great opportunities. But the goalkeeper, the defenders gave it back. Inter Milan also failed to score.

Liverpool lost 1-0. However, Liverpool, who are second in the points table in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over the two legs, have risen to the last eight of Europe’s best fight.