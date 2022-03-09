World

Lower the energy tax temporarily!

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 13 hours ago
The war in Ukraine has led to even higher energy prices and thus higher inflation. It affects our salaries and interest rates. Reducing the rate of increase in inflation with a temporary reduction in energy tax until prices stabilize is a quick and effective way of reducing inflation in Sweden.

This does not affect the long-term energy plan with the transition to more fossil-free energy sources as the temporary reduced tax on energy is short-term. At the same time, the cost is low for the state as most energy taxes are progressive, which gives the state extra income.

An important part of energy costs is taxes and a reduction of 30 percent would be of great help in the current situation. The fact that the Riksbank does not raise the interest rate also helps to keep costs down for housing and food.

