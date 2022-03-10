Lukaku only very late Chelsea substitute in victory at Norwich on the day that the club shook to its foundations

It is a situation he has rarely been in. Romelu Lukaku (28) stayed on the bench for 90 minutes at Burnley on Saturday and that hardly changed against Norwich tonight. Substitute in minute 86, with a 1-2 score. Kai Havertz provided certainty with a wonderful goal, in a match that was in the shadow of the previous developments around Chelsea in which the club

The answer to the pitch that will please Chelsea. Chalobah’s opener after three minutes, the double lead before 15 minutes via Mount. Double thump for Norwich red lantern, mental boost for a tormented Chelsea off the pitch. It wasn’t until deep in the second half that things got tense when the ‘Canaries’ found the connection via Pukki. Only to see Havertz put the 1-3 wonderfully on the board past Krul in the final minutes.

Lukaku looked at it – again – with sorrow. Tuchel sent him onto the field in less than ten minutes. Also no starting place tonight. A striker of 113 million euros swallows the frustrations. Saturday against Burnley was the third time this season that Tuchel didn’t need ‘Big Rom’. He also didn’t get minutes against Juventus and Lille in the Champions League. It takes getting used to.

At Inter, he played every match when he was fit. Only when the title had already been won last season, Antonio Conte left him on the bench once. Even at Manchester United, where he was looked out for at the end, Lukaku only had to stand idly once in two years in the league and the Champions League as an unused substitute.

That fate almost never happened to him at Everton and West Bromwich. Lukaku learned to sit on the couch ten years ago, in his first stint at Chelsea. He was rarely in the core.

Romelu is fighting for his place,” Tuchel says. “Just like everyone. He is positive. He doesn’t like the situation, but he handles it professionally. I do my best to support him. It’s not an easy time for him. He is a member of this team. An important member. But I can only select eleven players.”

Without ‘Big Rom’ Chelsea won easily against Norwich tonight. The man who was sung to loudest from the visitors’ section: Roman Abramovich. Let it be any consolation to Lukaku: it wasn’t Timo Werner, the preferred German. Again he missed an opportunity to show himself. Sunday then for Lukaku, at home against Newcastle?