Malinga is teaming up with Sangakkara in IPL

They were long time teammates in the Sri Lankan national team. Kumar Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga will work in the same team this time in IPL. Legendary fast bowler Malinga has been appointed as the pace bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming event. Batting great Sangakkara is already the head coach and ‘director of cricket’ of the team.

The franchise confirmed the appointment of Malinga in a statement on Friday.

Malinga, 38, is thrilled to have the opportunity to work in the IPL again.

“It is a great feeling for me to be back in the IPL and it is a great honor to join the Rajasthan Royals. This franchise has always nurtured and developed young talent. ”

I have some special memories in the IPL with Mumbai. Now I’m looking forward to a new experience with the Royals and a great memory on this trip. ”

Malinga legend in limited overs cricket. White has built all the incredible feats.

Malinga was also a coveted franchise in all leagues. He has played for Mumbai Indians in IPL, Jamaica Talawas and Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL, Khulna Titans and Rangpur Raiders in BPL and Melbourne Stars in Big Bash.

Sangakkara thinks Rajasthan fast bowlers can learn a lot from Malinga.

“Lasith is arguably one of the best T20 fast bowlers of all time. We think the team can benefit from having a person like him in the practice field and his skills. We have some of the best fast bowlers in our team and we are happy that they will have the opportunity to work, learn and develop with Lasith. ”

IPL will start on March 26. Two days later, Rajasthan Royals will start their campaign with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.