Manchester City, without Kevin De Bruyne, will no longer be in trouble against Sporting

Manchester City are easily in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. After the 0-5, the Citizens had enough of a dry 0-0 at home against Sporting CP. Kevin De Bruyne remained on the bench for an entire match.

If Pep Guardiola lets a fit Kevin De Bruyne start on the bench, then you already know. This return round in the 1/8th final of the Champions League was nothing for Manchester City. Logical too, after the 0-5 in Lisbon a few weeks ago.

City-Coach Pep Guardiola tried to sprinkle the sand in the eyes beforehand by having “Anything is still possible, you never know’” just before the game. But his five other substitutions compared to the derby win against Manchester United last weekend betrayed that the City coach did indeed know that the spoils were already in beforehand.

Where it was already 0-4 in the first match after 45 minutes, the first half was a lot more balanced this time. The Citizens claimed possession of the ball fairly quickly, as usual, but many opportunities did not arise from that. Sporting was in a good position, focused and gave little space. Jesus claimed a penalty and Foden sprinkled a good pass here and there, though. But that was not enough to hurt Sporting.

In the second half, City did manage to bring Sporting to its knees. After a nice run by substitute Mahrez in the enemy box, Jesus scored from a very sharp angle. However, the VAR brought solace to the Portuguese and disallowed the goal for offside.