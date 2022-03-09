Mankading is now ‘fairplay’, a big decision of MCC
Then Vinu Mankar did nothing wrong. In December 1947, the Australian media criticized the Indian cricketer for his “unsportsmanlike” behavior. The standard did nothing. Australian batsman Bill Brown, who was on the non-striking edge, was seen getting out of the crease while bowling in the Australia-India Test. He also dismissed another batsman in a warm-up match. The MCC acknowledged the “non-player” behavior.
Mankar did nothing outside the law that day. Mankad spells the name of the standard in English. From there ‘mancading’.
The curse of that standard is going to happen after 65 years. According to Section 42.15 of the Cricket Act, ‘mancading’ is always legal. Or when the bowler was bowling, the batsman on the non-striking side would sit in the middle of the wicket. After the recognition of MCC, it may stop the ‘consciousness’. The soul of Vinu Mankar will get peace.
An MCC meeting held last week initially approved the standardization of Mancading as a normal runout. Apart from this, some other changes have been made in the cricket law. It is said that it will be launched from October 1.
The MCC’s change of rules with this standardization means that a batsman standing on the non-striking edge can easily be run out if he leaves the crease before bowling. Then no one will call it against the spirit of cricket. For so long Mankading was considered as ‘unfair play’ (Act-41). From now on it will be considered as ‘fair play’. It is being transferred as a runout (Act 37).
Many former cricket stars and connoisseurs have long demanded that Mankading be included in the ‘Fair Play’. Among them was Sir Don Bradman. He was the captain of the Australian team in that Test against Vinu Mankar in 1948. He also criticized the questioning of Mankar’s playing attitude.
There have been several incidents of manipulation in international cricket so far. Kapil Dev, Greg Chappells have been criticized for mancoding. In 2014, Sri Lankan cricketer Sachitra Senanayake twice manned England’s Jos Butler. Jalghola did not get less with that. Earlier in 2012, Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Thirimanne was manned by India’s Ravichandran Ashwin. It was Ashwin who was criticized for manipulating the IPL.