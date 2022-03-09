Mankading is now ‘fairplay’, a big decision of MCC

The MCC’s change of rules with this standardization means that a batsman standing on the non-striking edge can easily be run out if he leaves the crease before bowling. Then no one will call it against the spirit of cricket. For so long Mankading was considered as ‘unfair play’ (Act-41). From now on it will be considered as ‘fair play’. It is being transferred as a runout (Act 37).

Many former cricket stars and connoisseurs have long demanded that Mankading be included in the ‘Fair Play’. Among them was Sir Don Bradman. He was the captain of the Australian team in that Test against Vinu Mankar in 1948. He also criticized the questioning of Mankar’s playing attitude.