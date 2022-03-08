Maradona’s tattoo saved their lives in Ukraine

He traveled from Chile to Ukraine to report on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Going there would be such a big danger, who knew!

There was talk of Daniel Matamala, a journalist from Chilevision. The journalist, who has gained considerable popularity in his home country by regularly reporting on political and global issues, was responsible for reporting on the war. But the rules are left.

A fellow photojournalist was caught red-handed at a checkpoint by Ukrainian police. They thought Matamala and her partner were Russian spies who had come to Ukraine to gather information.

Matamala herself explained the matter on Instagram, ‘Today, at a checkpoint on the street, the police arrested the two of us. They confiscated our camera, papers, phone and took us to the police station. We faced severe interrogation. They thought we understood a Russian spy.