Mathieu van der Poel will make a comeback in March, Tour of Flanders confirms his participation

Everything indicates that Mathieu van der Poel will compete again this month. Alpecin-Fenix ​​already put him on the provisional list for the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, a five-day stage race in Italy that starts on Tuesday 22 March and ends on Saturday 26 March.

It will more than likely be his first race since he disappeared from the cross in Heusden-Zolder at the end of December last year with back pain. If he passes that Italian test, the Flemish competitions will also come back into the picture. The organization of the Tour of Flanders (April 3) already announced the participation of the ex-winner on Twitter. Dwars door Vlaanderen (30 March) is probably also on the program.