News

Mbappe-Messi bids farewell to Benzema in the 18th minute

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 12 hours ago
2 1 minute read

Killian Mbappe 2: 3 Karim Benzema.

PSG 2: 3 Real Madrid.

Mbappe has flashed across two legs. PSG fans have been waiting for the magic of Messi and Neymar for 180 minutes. The wait is over. The Champions League will not end this season.

Messi-Mbappe’s farewell in the last 16 of the 16 minutes of Karim Benzema! 61 to 6 – In the 17th minute, Benzema’s incredible hat-trick helped Real Madrid beat PSG 3-2 with two legs.

In the first leg of the first leg in Paris, PSG won 1-0 with a goal from Mbappe. The French sensation scored again for PSG in a great counter attack. PSG 2-0 Real, the last eight of the French seemed to be the future.

But I did not like the story of the Champions League. Karim Benzema also did not like to see his own France-teammate shine in the opponent’s jersey. The Bernabeu fans who applauded him at the start of the match, assuming that Mbappe would go to Real next season, also understood that Mbappe was looking a little late. Even if it is yours, it will be in July or after!

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 12 hours ago
2 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of The person who took the pig’s heart is no more

The person who took the pig’s heart is no more

7 hours ago
Photo of Blaming the war on the United States does not help anyone

Blaming the war on the United States does not help anyone

13 hours ago
Photo of For example, ancient man Wout van Aert cycled to yellow in Paris-Nice: walking on the pedals for more than 200 meters on a rock piece towards the finish

For example, ancient man Wout van Aert cycled to yellow in Paris-Nice: walking on the pedals for more than 200 meters on a rock piece towards the finish

13 hours ago
Photo of Polish team provides support vehicles to help Ukrainian refugees at the expense of its own race calendar

Polish team provides support vehicles to help Ukrainian refugees at the expense of its own race calendar

13 hours ago
Back to top button