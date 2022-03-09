Mbappe-Messi bids farewell to Benzema in the 18th minute

Killian Mbappe 2: 3 Karim Benzema.

PSG 2: 3 Real Madrid.

Mbappe has flashed across two legs. PSG fans have been waiting for the magic of Messi and Neymar for 180 minutes. The wait is over. The Champions League will not end this season.

Messi-Mbappe’s farewell in the last 16 of the 16 minutes of Karim Benzema! 61 to 6 – In the 17th minute, Benzema’s incredible hat-trick helped Real Madrid beat PSG 3-2 with two legs.

In the first leg of the first leg in Paris, PSG won 1-0 with a goal from Mbappe. The French sensation scored again for PSG in a great counter attack. PSG 2-0 Real, the last eight of the French seemed to be the future.

But I did not like the story of the Champions League. Karim Benzema also did not like to see his own France-teammate shine in the opponent’s jersey. The Bernabeu fans who applauded him at the start of the match, assuming that Mbappe would go to Real next season, also understood that Mbappe was looking a little late. Even if it is yours, it will be in July or after!