McDonald’s and Starbucks shut down business in Russia

US multinational fast food company McDonald’s and coffee house chain Starbucks Corporation have announced that they will close business in Russia. Earlier, soft drink makers Coca-Cola and PepsiCo announced a halt to business in Russia on Tuesday. News from the BBC

Large global companies are announcing one-off business in Russia due to the outbreak of war in Ukraine. Every day for two weeks, new names are being added to the list. McDonald’s and Starbucks are the latest in a series against Russia.

McDonald’s says it is temporarily closing about 650 restaurants in Russia. In Russia, however, they will continue to pay about 72,000 workers, according to McDonald’s. Starbucks, meanwhile, has announced the closure of 100 of its coffee shops. In a statement, they said they would suspend all business activities in Russia, including shipments of goods. However, Starbucks will continue to pay about two thousand employees.

In a statement, McDonald’s said it had taken the step in response to “unnecessary human suffering” caused by Russia in Ukraine. McDonald’s claims that there are also supply chain problems in Russia. All in all, the company said it was “impossible to predict” when business would resume in Russia.

McDonald’s chief executive Chris Kempzinski told staff that the conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe had caused untold suffering for innocent people. The move comes as a response to Russia’s actions. Through this we have joined the rest of the world in condemning aggression and violence and for peace.