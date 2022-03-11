Menstrual blood rich in nutrition, you will benefit by playing regularly! The noise surrounding the woman’s claim

Extreme epidemics have made the general public much more health conscious than ever before.

Everyone is looking for a variety of nutritious foods. They try not to include fruits, vegetables, fish and meat in their daily diet. But a 30-year-old woman living in Barcelona is giving up all these foods and is relying on menstrual blood. The woman, named Jasmine Alicia Carter, claims that menstrual blood is as nutritious as any other food. Which he eats regularly. And eating it has also improved his health.

Jasmine is involved in giving various advice on menstrual process. He said that in the past, girls used to be ashamed to talk about menstruation in public. But over time, that is likely to change. He gives various suggestions to the girls in this regard. As soon as the news of her menstrual bleeding spread, she told the media that menstrual blood contains elements like iron and protein. Which is very beneficial for the body. He also does facials for skin care with this blood. Jasmine says she follows a certain rule of eating it. She said she used menstrual cups instead of sanitary napkins during menstruation. He ate the blood collected in that cup. Although his demand spread like wildfire through the city, no one has yet shown the courage to eat it.