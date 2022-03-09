Mercenary market: Companies advertise for special operations in Ukraine

World

As the 14th day of Russia’s attempt to invade Ukraine has passed, the territory of Ukraine has turned into a market place where mercenaries are hired. According to the BBC’s report, mercenaries affiliated with international private security companies are actively involved in the field.

Companies place advertisements on the website in line with the demands from Ukraine. The mercenaries applying for the post accept the job and go to Ukraine to fulfill the given task. Hired mercenaries undertake tasks such as defending the region, evacuating families, rescuing people or persons from conflict, and logistics transportation.

