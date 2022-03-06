Messi-Neymar could not win the PSG without Mbappe

The crucial match of the Champions League against Real Madrid is ahead. Coach Mauricio Pachettino rested Killian Mbappe for the match. Maybe you thought, Messi, Neymar, The Mariara are there to bring full three points against a team like Nice, even if they are not in Mbappe!

Pachettino may have forgotten that Christophe Galatier is now in charge of Nice. That Galatia made PSG uneasy by becoming Lille’s coach last season. The team won the league by defeating PSG. Not only that, he also won the French Cup by defeating PSG last August.

Nice signed from Lille at the beginning of this season, now Nice has been ‘burning’ PSG. Nice lost to PSG in the French Super Cup a few days ago, and last night he was no exception. Galatier’s Nice Pachettino beat PSG 1-0. With this, Nice did not digest the goal in four consecutive matches against PSG.

..........................................................

PSG went to play in Nice last night. Although not in Mbappe, Messi, Neymar, Di Maria, Veratti, Americanos, Navas — everyone was there. Setukuo was not enough to win. In the 6th minute, Dutch winger Calvin Stance’s volley was led by French striker Andy Delorte.

With this, Nis won 3 matches in a row in the league. The team has not scored in 11 of the 28 matches in the league. PSG does not have a record of not scoring goals this season.

Despite Messi, Di Maria and Mbappe, PSG managed to take only eight shots along with Nice’s goal. This shows how great the defense of Nice was yesterday. Not just taking shots, but touching the ball in Nice’s box seemed like a chore for Messi. In all, Messi and Neymar have been able to catch the ball only 13 times in Nice’s box.

PSG won two away matches in a row in this first league after April 2019. Messi lost the match one day before. PSG’s position in the league table has not changed due to the rate though. They are still at the top with a gap of 13 points. Nice came up in second place.