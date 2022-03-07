Messi on the way to fall on the curved line? That is the indication in the record

15 years ago Messi was still a young man looking for ground under his feet. His goal was to beat the opponent with joy when he got the ball. Ronaldinho, Messi, who is still far behind in stardom alongside Eto’o, did not have much responsibility to score goals for the team.

But this Messi 15 years later? Age has slowed down a lot, now it is not easy to get out of the opponent if you want. Ronaldo is not as tall as he used to be. The fruit? Record indicated at the end.

There are many football explanations for Messi not scoring a goal. At the age of 34, for the first time in his career, he changed the club, changed the country. There was a big complication to adapt to, injury and illness did not accompany him. PSG coach Mauricio Pachettino has not been able to come up with an effective strategy with so many stars so far. The other reason with all this is the beginning of the end of Messi!

His arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo left the wing after 30 and headed closer to the box, which was normal. Although Ronaldo has a lot of superhuman abilities, he is not a playmaker. Dribbling is also affected as age decreases. Even if you beat the opponent in the foot dance, then you have to go out of breath, age does not allow it to be like that anymore.