Messi on the way to fall on the curved line? That is the indication in the record

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 23 hours ago
1 3 minutes read

18 matches. 1343 minutes.

What can Lionel Messi do if he is on the field for so long? Previous Messi may have scored at least one or two goals per 100 minutes on average, as well as a few. But 34 Perono, Messi to change clubs at this age? Statistics show that the Argentine forward now needs an average of 112 minutes to contribute to the goal.

After PSG’s defeat against Nice in the French league the day before yesterday, Messi’s performance is coming under the hot glass again. PSGE could not score any goal in the match, then where will any goal or assist of Messi come from! He may not be there, but the Argentine forward could not take any shot in the match. That’s when Messi saw the return of a 15-year-old record, which would probably speak volumes about his downfall.

Like the course of life, the career of a player also takes the form of ‘Bell Curve’. The curve starts to rise slowly at the beginning, up to a certain stage called peak or peak, then the beginning of fall. Physical strength, fitness, injury propensity, experience-youth mix, ability to understand … all in all, from 22-23 to 26-28 years, a player is basically at his ‘peak’.

Messi and Ronaldo are different because they are more stable than many others. But did Messi come to the beginning of the fall at 34? A lot of the performance he hints at. Messi has never seen such a dazzling, mesmerizing performance since moving to PSG. The goal is also drying up.

Messi has scored 5 goals in 6 matches in the Champions League so far this season, while Messi has scored only 2 goals in 16 matches in the French league so far. However, he is at the top of the list of goals scored in the league with 10 goals.

15 years ago Messi was still a young man looking for ground under his feet. His goal was to beat the opponent with joy when he got the ball. Ronaldinho, Messi, who is still far behind in stardom alongside Eto’o, did not have much responsibility to score goals for the team.

But this Messi 15 years later? Age has slowed down a lot, now it is not easy to get out of the opponent if you want. Ronaldo is not as tall as he used to be. The fruit? Record indicated at the end.

There are many football explanations for Messi not scoring a goal. At the age of 34, for the first time in his career, he changed the club, changed the country. There was a big complication to adapt to, injury and illness did not accompany him. PSG coach Mauricio Pachettino has not been able to come up with an effective strategy with so many stars so far. The other reason with all this is the beginning of the end of Messi!

His arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo left the wing after 30 and headed closer to the box, which was normal. Although Ronaldo has a lot of superhuman abilities, he is not a playmaker. Dribbling is also affected as age decreases. Even if you beat the opponent in the foot dance, then you have to go out of breath, age does not allow it to be like that anymore.

Messi has been concentrating on playing the game for several years. While Ronaldo’s goal has increased in the box, Messi has increased his ‘assist’ in the middle of the game. But the goal is also reduced as the pace slows down to create a beautiful end to the goal by creating an attack from the midfield.

Because whatever it is, at the end of the day the fruit comes in front of the eyes. That said, Messi is on the verge of a Bell Carve fall. Messi can change the idea?

