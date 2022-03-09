News

Messi’s PSG pushed Nice

Paris Saint-Germain could not win against Nice even with a star-studded team. Despite creating several chances, the club could not open the scoring on the scoreboard. On the other hand, PSG lost to Nice after digesting the goal at the end.

PSG lost 1-0 to Nice in the League One match on Saturday night. Andi Delon scored the goal in the 7th minute of the match.

With this victory, the gap with PSG at the top of the points table was reduced by 3 points. PSG is at the top with 82 points in 26 matches. On the other hand, Nis has 49 points.

Despite Neymar-Messi against Nice, Killian Mbappe could not play. But despite having two other stars, the Parisian club did not benefit from it. They could not show their dominance in the attack even after capturing the ball 56 percent of the time. PSG attacked only 6 times in the whole match. Only two of which were untargeted shots.

Nice, on the other hand, attacked 11 times, six of which were on target. In the end, Neymar’s team could not with such a performance against Nice. In the end, the Parisian club had to leave the field with the disappointment of the rate.

