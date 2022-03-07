World

Militant activities on the rise: Assam Chief Minister

Kevin Robin 23 hours ago
Militant activity is on the rise in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, the state’s chief minister Himanta Bishwasharma has said. Last Saturday, Assam police arrested five people on charges of involvement in militant activities. Assam police said one of them was a citizen of Bangladesh. Within 24 hours of the incident, Bishwasharma made the remarks on Sunday night about militant activities in the state.

Himanta Bishwasarma said, “Assam has formed a special branch of the police to monitor and control jihadi activities in the state. Our intelligence gathering network is expanding. Because, there are multiple terrorist groups (modules) working here. ‘

Police say five people have been arrested in the Indian subcontinent for working for AQIS, an al-Qaeda affiliate. One of them is from Bangladesh and the other four are residents of Barpeta district, police said. According to police, the arrested persons are associated with the militant organization Ansarullah Bangla Team.

