World
Militant activities on the rise: Assam Chief Minister
Himanta Bishwasarma said, “Assam has formed a special branch of the police to monitor and control jihadi activities in the state. Our intelligence gathering network is expanding. Because, there are multiple terrorist groups (modules) working here. ‘
Police say five people have been arrested in the Indian subcontinent for working for AQIS, an al-Qaeda affiliate. One of them is from Bangladesh and the other four are residents of Barpeta district, police said. According to police, the arrested persons are associated with the militant organization Ansarullah Bangla Team.