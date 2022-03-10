Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov reported that more than 200,000 Ukrainian citizens returned from Europe to protect their country.

Minister Reznikov made statements in the capital, Kiev, about the war that Russia started against Ukraine.

Pointing out that the war lasted for 2 weeks, Reznikov said, “No one in the world believed that we would stand upright, especially that we would last this long. We do not stop, on the contrary, we attack now. The enemy’s plans have been disrupted. The whole world sees this.” said.

Reznikov stated that the Russian army suffered “great losses” and therefore attacked schools and hospitals. I want you to see it.” he said.

According to the news of AA; Stating that they are working for the evacuation of civilians, Reznikov stated that they are trying to establish humanitarian aid corridors in the capital Kyiv region and the cities of Mariupol, Sumi and Kharkiv, “Considering that the Russians do not keep their word, we are doing our best for this.” used the phrase.