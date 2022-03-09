Missing troops can go to Ukraine: British Army

The United Kingdom has said it will not send troops to Ukraine to prevent Russian troops from entering the country. The same announcement was made by the United States and the Western military alliance NATO. Some UK military personnel are still missing from the workplace. The British military fears they could cross into Ukraine to join the ongoing fighting. News from the BBC.

The British military has issued a statement in this regard. It is said that the missing army members did not take leave. It is believed that they may have gone to Ukraine on their own initiative. An army spokesman requested that they return to the UK.

The army’s statement came after a recent report in The Sun. The Sun reported that a 19-year-old member of the British Army’s Coldstream Guards had left his barracks and booked a plane ticket to cross into neighboring Poland, Ukraine.

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense has not confirmed Sun’s report. On the contrary, he warned that those members of the army who will travel to Ukraine will be punished, whether they are on leave or not.

Army members were also warned last week about traveling to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict. The UK government believes that this could lead to a risk of misunderstandings with Russia. Moscow may think British troops have been sent to fight in Ukraine.

Earlier, many former members of the British army expressed interest in going to Ukraine to join the war. They also mentioned the need to provide medical and humanitarian assistance in the country. However, many of the soldiers told the BBC they were receiving mixed messages from the British government about whether they would be able to return to the country at all.

There are, of course, reasons for such comments by Army members. After the Russian invasion, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she had the support of all British citizens who wanted to go to Ukraine to help in the war. Then came the advice from the British Ministry of Defense not to travel to Ukraine.