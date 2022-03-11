Mistakes that can happen when stretching

Before exercising or waking up, be a little careful before stretching your arms and legs.

Stretching is done to reduce neck and shoulder discomfort during work or to build leg muscles before running. It gives a feeling of fullness in the body, as well as reduces muscle pain, increases the ability to move. As a result, you can move around comfortably. In a word, stretching is a very important part of physical fitness.

But even the simplest of things like stretching can be a mistake. You will not be able to enjoy the full benefits of stretching. Rather physical problems may occur.

Tactically wrong

Adherence to the right technique is vital for any physical exercise. If the technique is wrong, the effect on the muscle will not be as much as it should have been.

Austin Martinez, director of training at Stretchlab in the United States, said in a report published on the Well and Good website: Wrong tactics can cause injuries when you stretch or stretch a muscle. ”

“It simply came to our notice then. Proper technique involves anchoring the right stability points and body parts. Only then will ‘leverage’ be created and you will be able to tighten enough muscles safely. ”

Before stretching, Martinez suggested doing some research on the muscles that would be affected. If necessary, take the advice of an experienced trainer.

Excessive tightening of muscles

There is also a level of muscle elasticity. Excessive deep ‘stretching’ can cause injury. “Stretching should never hurt,” Martinez said. So give time without putting extra pressure on the muscles, increase the practice. Gradually your endurance will increase. You can easily tighten the muscles to a greater extent than it would be in the beginning. With constant practice your body’s nerves will calm down and adapt to stretching.

On the other hand, putting less pressure than necessary on the muscles can cause danger. In that your exercise is completely in vain.

About the way to find balance, Martinez said, “During stretching, you have to pay attention to the feelings of the body.”

“Excessive stretching is a symptom of shortness of breath, nerve pain, sharp muscle aches or tremors,” he said.

Imagine a stretching intensity scale from 0 to 10, where 0 is no stretching, and 10 is pain.

For larger muscles such as the hamstrings, quadriceps and gluteus, five to seven levels of stretching are required. Again for small muscles like wrist and neck, three to five levels of stretching should be the goal.

Keeping the muscles tight

In the case of stretching, it does not mean that it is good. You need to know how long to keep the muscles tight, how long to relax.

“Any muscle has to be held tight for at least 20 seconds,” Martinez said. This time is enough to bring about a structural change in the muscles. It can take up to a minute. More stretching doesn’t do much good. So you have to keep an eye on the time in stretching. You can use breathing to count. If you do regular stretching, the body will also start keeping track of time. ”

Stretching on injured muscles

Injured muscles need rest and a chance to recover. Even after knowing this, many people do ‘stretching’ on the injured muscles of the body, thinking that the pain will get better only after exercising.

“It’s a big mistake,” Martinez said. You should not try to tighten the injured muscle. If you notice excessive pain, redness, inflammation or swelling in the muscles, you should consult a doctor immediately. And each hit is unique. So how long you have to stop putting pressure on the injured muscle will depend on the muscle. You need to consult a doctor or a physiotherapist for this. ”

It is better not to do it alone

Not having a partner with stretching time is not going to be a huge loss. However, if you have a partner, you can get many benefits.

This partner can be a trainer or someone like you. Someone with experience will definitely bring additional benefits, will be able to catch your mistakes. Be able to show new strategies.