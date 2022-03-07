Mithila at the book fair to hear the thrill of finding a lion with her daughter

Rafiath Rashid Mithila present at the premises of Immortal Ekushey Book Fair with his daughter Ira. The mother and daughter came to the fair grounds to hear the thrilling story of finding the lion king of the forest in Africa.

No, Mithila did not open any storytelling session. At the ongoing Amar Ekushey Book Fair, a new book in the series “Ira and Mother’s Expedition” written by the actress “In Search of Lions in Africa” ​​has been published. Mithila appeared at the book fair with her daughter to unwrap the book.

Mithila unwrapped her new book at Stall 195 on Saturday (March 5) at 12 noon.

Light of Hope is publishing this book on children’s adventure genre. Mahaimenul Rakib Nittal paints the cover of the book.

Mithila said the new book tells the story of Mithila-Ira’s experience at the Tanzania Safari Park in Africa. According to him, “The most interesting and rare thing in that safari park in Africa is the lion. My daughter Ira and I have found that rare lion mama. We have had a lot of experience. I have highlighted that campaign in this book.”

The book tells the story of Mithila wandering the island of Tanzania with her daughter Ira.