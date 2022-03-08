World

More than 1.6 million Ukrainians flee Central Europe: UN

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 21 hours ago
1 1 minute read

The 13th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is coming to an end. In the last 12 days, more than 1.6 million Ukrainians have fled to Central Europe as refugees, the UN refugee agency said on Monday. Thousands more are expected to cross the border.

Most of them entered Ukraine as Ukrainian refugees.

One million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland in the last 12 days since the Russian invasion.
In a tweet from the Polish border guards on Sunday, it said millions of people were suffering. Millions of people have been displaced from their homes due to the fighting.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 1.835 million civilians have so far crossed the Ukrainian border into Central Europe. Most of them are women and children.
Source: Reuters

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 21 hours ago
1 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

36 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

1 hour ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

2 hours ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button