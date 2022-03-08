More than 1.6 million Ukrainians flee Central Europe: UN

The 13th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is coming to an end. In the last 12 days, more than 1.6 million Ukrainians have fled to Central Europe as refugees, the UN refugee agency said on Monday. Thousands more are expected to cross the border.

One million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland in the last 12 days since the Russian invasion.

In a tweet from the Polish border guards on Sunday, it said millions of people were suffering. Millions of people have been displaced from their homes due to the fighting.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 1.835 million civilians have so far crossed the Ukrainian border into Central Europe. Most of them are women and children.

