World
Morocco behind the migratory assault of Melilla, Spanish enclave in Africa?
The small city of 85,000 inhabitants on the North coast of Africa, Spanish for several centuries, is experiencing unprecedented pressure.
It is a legacy of Castilian kings in the throes of modern geopolitics. For several days, thousands of migrants have been trying to thwart the anti-intrusion system in Melilla, a Spanish enclave in eastern Morocco, about fifty kilometers from the Algerian border on the Mediterranean coast. If travelers hope to enter legally ” European ” soil and seek asylum there, many analysts see Rabat’s hand behind them.