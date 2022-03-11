Moscow more cornered in hospital attack

Russian forces stormed a maternity hospital in Ukraine’s Mariupol last night. It is doubtful whether there is a single house in the whole house. A 16 feet deep hole was made in the front field overnight. The Russian bomb fell there. One after another video footage of the attack on the hospital has surfaced on television and social media through local Ukrainian media. Many countries, including the United States, Britain, France and Germany, have condemned Moscow. The United Nations has expressed outrage over ‘extreme barbarism’. Russia claims, however, that “all this is fake news.” Their explanation is that the house used to have a hospital. They have occupied that place many days ago. Dmitry Polanski, the Russian government’s envoy to the United Nations, insisted that “this is how fake news is born.”

Dismissing Moscow’s demands, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, “As they have always told lies.” What kind of country is this, what kind of Russian Federation, what is their fear in the hospital? They are afraid of the maternity hospital, so they have to destroy? We have never, ever will, done anything like that in any of the pro-Russian Donetsk or Luhansk cities. I will not do it in any region. We are human. But what is he? ”The president himself posted some video footage on social media. It showed the condition inside the hospital. As seen in many video footage, Mothers broke down in tears as they hugged their hospitalized child. Many of the minor patients have serious injuries. They were found lying outside the hospital in a critical condition. Russia, of course, continues to say, “It’s all fake news.”

In this context, the World Health Organization (WHO) said today that Russian forces have attacked not only the hospital in Mariupol, but also several hospitals, ambulances and health workers in Ukraine. They say Moscow has hit at least 16 such healthcare systems. Immunity is declining. In this case, the terrible infectious disease could spread throughout the country. ”

However, he has not seen the possibility yet. The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia met in Turkey today. Even in today’s meeting, the two sides could not reach a written agreement on ceasefire. Ukraine demanded a 24-hour ceasefire. Russia did not agree. At the end of the meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said, “I don’t think he has the power to make decisions.” In his words, “It is not right to expect that a miracle will happen once the meeting is over.”

Today, German Chancellor Olaf Schultz and French President Emmanuel Macron called Russian President Vladimir Putin at the same time. Both demanded an immediate end to the fighting. According to a source, they also told Putin that Moscow and Kiev would have to compromise in order to win the war. However, Putin does not appear to have changed his mind. Russia has resumed its offensive in Mariupol.

Sanctions on Russia are on the rise. Along with this there is the loss of war. Russia has destroyed 49 Russian warplanes, 335 tanks, 61 helicopters and countless more weapons. According to the Kremlin, the Russian economy is under severe pressure.

The US House of Representatives voted today on whether to import oil, natural gas and coal from Russia. The imposition of sanctions on Moscow has resulted in more votes. In that case, Washington may stop buying oil from Moscow this time. Russia has never had such a situation before. It is not possible to predict what will happen next. But it will definitely have a negative impact. ”