Muminul laughed and said, the atmosphere of the team is good

Muminul Haque’s team has come through a difficult tour against New Zealand. The Tigers lost to New Zealand at home in the Test. This time Bangladesh is going to tour South Africa. The red-green representatives will play ODIs under Tamim Iqbal. The Test will be played under Muminur Haque.

In an exclusive interview given to Samakal before the difficult Test series, Mominul Haque said that he thinks the team environment is very good. He mentioned that the team, the people of the country and the media will have high expectations for the tour of South Africa after winning the Test in New Zealand.

In that case, the advice of the Test captain, to win or lose in South Africa is to keep the process right. If it is not good in one innings, it will be in the next innings. The left-handed batsman commented that you have to play to win the process.

Samakal (Question): How do you see the atmosphere of the team before the tour?

Muminul : (laughs) …. I think everything is fine. The team’s result is good (laughs). Won against Afghanistan. If the result is correct then the rest is not a problem.